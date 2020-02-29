Ireland's Kelly Murphy sets national record at World Championships

Updated at 17.19

IRELAND’S KELLY MURPHY has set a national record while competing at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin today.

The 30-year-old came 15th overall in the Women’s Individual Pursuit, finishing with a time of 3:29.699.

In achieving the feat, Murphy beat her own previous record time of 3:30.687, which she set at the European Championships last October.

It continues an encouraging few days for Irish track cycling. Previously, Murphy, along with team-mates Mia Griffin, Lara Gillespie, and Alice Sharpe knocked four seconds off the Women’s Team Pursuit national record, and ultimately finished eighth in what was their best-ever result in the tournament.

Mark Downey and Felix English will be hoping to build on a good few days for Ireland on Sunday.

The pair will hope to qualify Olympic slots in the Men’s Madison, while Sharpe is set to compete in the Women’s Points Race tomorrow.

