Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Ireland's Oisin Murphy crowned Champion Jockey at Ascot

The 24-year-old is the youngest competitor to win the title since Ryan Moore did so in 2006.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 997 Views 1 Comment
Oisin Murphy is crowned Champion Jockey by athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson during QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Oisin Murphy is crowned Champion Jockey by athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson during QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.
Oisin Murphy is crowned Champion Jockey by athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson during QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND’S OISIN MURPHY was crowned the British flat racing Champion Jockey on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot today.

The 24-year-old, who claimed the prize before the racing action took place, is the youngest competitor to win the title since a 23-year-old Ryan Moore did so in 2006.

Murphy, who grew up in Kerry and is a nephew of three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Jim Culloty, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom since first competing in Britain in 2013.

He received the accolade from world heptathlon gold medal winner Katrina Johnson-Thompson.

“I’m both relieved and delighted I managed to do it, as I set my stall out to be champion and it has been a lifelong ambition. I’m delighted,” he told reporters.

“I’d love to win another jockeys’ championship one day, but it won’t always go as well as it has this year and whether I can do it again next year, I don’t know.”

The42 Team

