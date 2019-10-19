Ireland's Oisin Murphy crowned Champion Jockey at Ascot

Oisin Murphy is crowned Champion Jockey by athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson during QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.

IRELAND’S OISIN MURPHY was crowned the British flat racing Champion Jockey on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot today.

The 24-year-old, who claimed the prize before the racing action took place, is the youngest competitor to win the title since a 23-year-old Ryan Moore did so in 2006.

Murphy, who grew up in Kerry and is a nephew of three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Jim Culloty, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom since first competing in Britain in 2013.

He received the accolade from world heptathlon gold medal winner Katrina Johnson-Thompson.

“I’m both relieved and delighted I managed to do it, as I set my stall out to be champion and it has been a lifelong ambition. I’m delighted,” he told reporters.

“I’d love to win another jockeys’ championship one day, but it won’t always go as well as it has this year and whether I can do it again next year, I don’t know.”

