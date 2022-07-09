Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Paul O'Donovan breaks record and wins World Cup gold

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist also made history with a time of 6:47.15

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 8:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,086 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5812837
Paul O'Donovan (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Paul O'Donovan (file pic).
Paul O'Donovan (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WAS a day to remember for Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan as he won a gold medal at World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The Skibbereen rower got through his heat as well as the A/B Semi in the morning before the triumphant moment earlier today

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist also made history with a time of 6:47.15, a new World Cup record. 

Rowing Ireland’s CEO, Michelle Carpenter, told their official website: “Congratulations to Paul on his gold medal today, and for breaking a World Cup record. We were delighted to see the result, as thousands of young rowers competed in the sport for the first time today in the 1k Classic, at the National Rowing Centre, where our high-performance athletes are based. It’s phenomenal to see the stars of the future, competing and enjoying our sport today.”

Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, added: “We are delighted with Paul’s performance, and to see him coming away from World Cup III with the gold medal. After good racing here, and in Poznan, we look forward to Europeans and the World Championships in the coming months. Huge time and effort are put into these events, so thank you to all athletes, coaches and support staff for contributing to our continued success.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie