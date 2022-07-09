Ireland's Paul O'Donovan breaks record and wins World Cup gold

IT WAS a day to remember for Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan as he won a gold medal at World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The Skibbereen rower got through his heat as well as the A/B Semi in the morning before the triumphant moment earlier today

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist also made history with a time of 6:47.15, a new World Cup record.

Rowing Ireland’s CEO, Michelle Carpenter, told their official website: “Congratulations to Paul on his gold medal today, and for breaking a World Cup record. We were delighted to see the result, as thousands of young rowers competed in the sport for the first time today in the 1k Classic, at the National Rowing Centre, where our high-performance athletes are based. It’s phenomenal to see the stars of the future, competing and enjoying our sport today.”

Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, added: “We are delighted with Paul’s performance, and to see him coming away from World Cup III with the gold medal. After good racing here, and in Poznan, we look forward to Europeans and the World Championships in the coming months. Huge time and effort are put into these events, so thank you to all athletes, coaches and support staff for contributing to our continued success.”