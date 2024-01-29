One year on from Denmark move, Ireland's Roma McLaughlin to rejoin Shelbourne

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Roma McLaughlin is set to rejoin Shelbourne from Fortuna Hjørring.

The Dublin club say the move is “subject to international clearance”.

The Donegal native signed with the Danish team on an 18-month professional contract in January 2023, but that deal will come to a premature end.

McLaughlin, who has 11 Ireland caps, would have made the move last year with an eye on boosting her chances of making Ireland’s 2023 World Cup finals squad but ultimately missed out on selection.

The 25-year-old midfielder started her senior career with Peamount United before spending four years in the US with Central Connecticut Blue Devils.

She was also unavailable for Ireland’s Nations League fixtures earlier this year due to injury.

“I’m very excited to be coming back to Shels,” McLaughlin said. “I’m familiar with a lot of the girls from my last time at Shelbourne and it’s a really great group of people. I think there’s real potential in this team and with the new coaching staff coming in, I’m grateful that I get to be a part of that and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Eoin Wearen, who succeeded Noel King as the club’s first-team manager last November, added: “We’re delighted to get Roma [over] the line after having several conversations with her over the past few weeks. She indicated her desire to come back to Shels and be part of the exciting project we are building, and will be a massive player for us this season. Having already represented the WNT on over 10 occasions, Roma will bring a wealth of experience and undoubted quality to an already extremely talented squad.”