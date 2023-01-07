Republic of Ireland midfielder makes move to Denmark after successful US stint

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Roma McLaughlin has made the move back to Europe, joining Danish outfit Fortuna Hjørring after a successful stint Stateside at Central Connecticut State University.

The Donegal midfielder has signed an 18-month professional contract, as first reported by Donegal Live on Thursday. McLaughlin appeared to confirm the news on Instagram yesterday.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a glittering four-year spell in Connecticut, helping her college win the North East Conference [NEC] title each and every season while she was twice named NEC Midfielder of the Year and selected for All-American honours.

“Forever grateful for all this school has done for me and for all the amazing people I have met along the way,” she wrote on social media in November. “4.5 years, 4 rings and memories to last a lifetime. Time for a new adventure.”

Before crossing the Atlantic, McLaughlin was named Women’s National League [WNL] Young Player of the Year in 2015 at Peamount United and she also starred for Shelbourne.

Advertisement

She has 10 senior international caps to her name, having made her debut in 2016 and been included in the Ireland squad for last October’s historic World Cup play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park.

McLaughlin will hope that her pro move will boost her chances of a seat on the plane to the World Cup in Australia this summer, having previously shared her hopes for a move “somewhere closer to home”.

She joins Ireland’s US-born striker Kyra Carusa in the Kvindeligaen, the Danish top flight. Carusa captains table-toppers HB Køge, while Fortuna Hjørring currently trail them by 17 points in third place.

NEW SIGNING 🔥



Welcome Eleanor Ryan-Doyle 👊🏼

The 24 year old Striker is on loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season ⚽️#CUWFC pic.twitter.com/A2kKRbCvao — Coventry United FC - Barclays Women’s Championship (@CovUtdWomen) January 6, 2023

Elsewhere, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle has joined Coventry City on loan for the remainder of the FA Women’s Championship season.

Ryan-Doyle, one of the top strikers in the WNL while she was at Peamount United, makes the move from Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old joined the Irish-heavy Blues in September 2021 and has made 21 appearances to date. Upon relegation from the Women’s Super League [WSL], the Dubliner signed a new one-year deal in July though has struggled for game time this season, featuring just four times.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Coventry are rock-bottom of the Championship table with zero points from 10 games, seven points adrift of fellow strugglers Sunderland and Sheffield United. Birmingham are currently fifth.

First senior minutes for Aoife since her return from injury 💪



Hard work pays off, @AoifeMannion_ 💚#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/etPayahfin — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Irish-eligible Manchester United star Aoife Mannion last night made her return from a cruciate ligament knee injury. Mannion played the first half of a 10-0 friendly win against Birkirkara FC in Malta as United prepare for the WSL restart.

Before Christmas, Vera Pauw confirmed that the English-born defender could be in line for an Ireland call-up as the World Cup moves into view.