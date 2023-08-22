Ireland's Sarah Lavin qualifies for World Championships semi-finals

IRELAND’S SARAH LAVIN has qualified for the semi-finals of the World Championships in Budapest after an impressive performance in her 100m hurdles heat this evening.

The 29-year-old Limerick native finished with a time of 12.69, just outside her PB and Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65.

It meant Lavin finished inside the top-four places needed to progress, finishing third.

Ackera Nugent of Jamaica (12.60) and USA’s Masai Russell (12.60) occupied the top-two places, while fourth-place Cyréna Samba-Mayela (12.71) of France will join them in the semis.

The semi-finals take place tomorrow evening at 7.45pm Irish time.

There is plenty more Irish interest this evening — Mark English and John Fitzsimons compete in the 800m heats at 6.28pm and 6.36pm respectively.

In addition, Ciara Mageean will contest the 1500m final at 8.31pm.