Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Sarah Lavin (file pic).
# Take a Bow
Ireland's Sarah Lavin qualifies for World Championships semi-finals
The 29-year-old Limerick native finished with a time of 12.69, just outside her PB and Derval O’Rourke’s national record.
1.6k
1
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S SARAH LAVIN has qualified for the semi-finals of the World Championships in Budapest after an impressive performance in her 100m hurdles heat this evening.

The 29-year-old Limerick native finished with a time of 12.69, just outside her PB and Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65.

It meant Lavin finished inside the top-four places needed to progress, finishing third.

Ackera Nugent of Jamaica (12.60) and USA’s Masai Russell (12.60) occupied the top-two places, while fourth-place Cyréna Samba-Mayela (12.71) of France will join them in the semis.

The semi-finals take place tomorrow evening at 7.45pm Irish time.

There is plenty more Irish interest this evening — Mark English and John Fitzsimons compete in the 800m heats at 6.28pm and 6.36pm respectively.

In addition, Ciara Mageean will contest the 1500m final at 8.31pm.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     