IRFU considers joint bid for 2031 World Cup with England, Wales, and Scotland

THE ENGLISH RUGBY football union [RFU] said it is considering a joint bid to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup along with Ireland, Wales, and Scotland.

World Rugby yesterday announced the official opening of the bidding process for the 2027 and 2013 men’s World Cups, as well as the 2025 and 2029 women’s World Cups.

The game’s governing body stated that “multi-nation bids are being welcomed.”

The IRFU bid to host the 2023 World Cup in Ireland but suffered a bitter defeat to France in the official voting, with the Welsh and Scottish unions among those to vote against the expensive Irish campaign.

However, a report in the Guardian quotes an RFU spokesperson as confirming that England, Ireland, Wales, and Scotland are now considering joining forces in a bid for the 2031 World Cup.

“The four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid to host the [2031] Rugby World Cup,” read the statement from the RFU.

“Collective discussions with government partners across the UK and Ireland have not yet taken place and a decision on whether to bid has not yet been made.”

The IRFU has not yet made any comment on the matter.

Back in 1999, Wales hosted the World Cup but games were also played in Ireland, Scotland, England, and France.

Australia are the current favourites to win the hosting rights for the 2027 men’s World Cup, although Russia have also confirmed their intention to put together a strong bid for that tournament.