BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

IRFU considers joint bid for 2031 World Cup with England, Wales, and Scotland

Ireland bid to host the 2023 World Cup but lost out to France.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 9:04 AM
13 minutes ago 210 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5342288
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE ENGLISH RUGBY football union [RFU] said it is considering a joint bid to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup along with Ireland, Wales, and Scotland. 

World Rugby yesterday announced the official opening of the bidding process for the 2027 and 2013 men’s World Cups, as well as the 2025 and 2029 women’s World Cups.

The game’s governing body stated that “multi-nation bids are being welcomed.”

The IRFU bid to host the 2023 World Cup in Ireland but suffered a bitter defeat to France in the official voting, with the Welsh and Scottish unions among those to vote against the expensive Irish campaign.

However, a report in the Guardian quotes an RFU spokesperson as confirming that England, Ireland, Wales, and Scotland are now considering joining forces in a bid for the 2031 World Cup.

“The four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid to host the [2031] Rugby World Cup,” read the statement from the RFU.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Collective discussions with government partners across the UK and Ireland have not yet taken place and a decision on whether to bid has not yet been made.”

The IRFU has not yet made any comment on the matter. 

Back in 1999, Wales hosted the World Cup but games were also played in Ireland, Scotland, England, and France.

Australia are the current favourites to win the hosting rights for the 2027 men’s World Cup, although Russia have also confirmed their intention to put together a strong bid for that tournament.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie