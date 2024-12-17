IRFU confirms that Connacht's Aki has extended national contract

THE IRFU HAS officially confirmed that Connacht centre Bundee Aki has signed a one-year extension to his national contract until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

34-year-old Aki had been linked with a move to French rugby at the end of this season but he and the IRFU have exercised the one-year option on his national deal – also known as a ‘central contract’ – to ensure he will remain with Connacht.

Aki continues to be a key man in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, having featured in three of their recent November Tests.

Confirmation of Aki’s one-year extension follows yesterday’s announcement by the IRFU that Leinster and Ireland props Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter have signed new national contracts until the end of the 2026/27 season.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys highlighted Aki’s importance to Connacht and Ireland as he welcomed this new deal.

“Bundee has displayed a consistently high level of performance for club and country in recent years and we are delighted to extend his deal,” said Humphreys.

“We believe that Bundee has a lot more to offer on the field and has a big role in helping to develop the next batch of exciting youngsters out West in Connacht and within the wider Ireland panel.”

Aki expressed his excitement about getting the deal done.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with the IRFU and am excited about competing for Ireland and Connacht for the coming seasons,” said Aki.

“I love playing rugby in Ireland and believe that this is the right environment for me to progress as a player. I would like to thank the IRFU for their support and I’m excited for what the future holds in green in the years ahead.”