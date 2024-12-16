THE IRFU HAS announced that Tadhg Furlong has signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster which will run until the end of the 2026/27 season.
The three-time Six Nations winner made his Ireland debut against Wales in 2015, and has made 78 international appearances. Furlong has represented Leinster 149 times, winning four Pro12/Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup.
“To get the chance to continue my playing career in Ireland with my home province is a dream come true,” he said following the announcement.
“I am delighted to extend my long association with both Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for the seasons to come. Since the beginning of my career I have aimed to contribute positively in a winning environment and I believe that there are bright times to come for club and country.”
IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, added:
“Tadhg is a world-class tighthead whose influence transcends his abilities on the field. Since breaking into the Leinster and Ireland set-ups he has set a new standard as a prop and his hunger to improve and perform at a consistently high level sets him apart.
“Today’s announcement underpins the IRFU’s commitment to retaining top talent and in ensuring that the best Irish players will continue to play at home. I would like to wish Tadhg well in the years to come.”
Tadhg Furlong signs two-year contract extension with Leinster and Ireland
