Pro14 suspended indefinitely as Irish domestic rugby also postponed

THE GUINNESS PRO14 has been suspended indefinitely in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The move has been confirmed by tournament organisers.

The42 understand that all Irish domestic rugby is also set to be suspended following an IRFU meeting this afternoon.

this move follows Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announcing government measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, including the cancellation of mass gatherings of over over 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

A decision to suspend all rugby in Ireland was made at an IRFU meeting this afternoon, where the union also outlined that the Pro14 will be suspended indefinitely. It is expected that the measure will be officially announced by the IRFU this evening.

Ireland's men's team were due to play at the Aviva Stadium last weekend. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Confirmation has already arrived from the PRo14 that the championship has been suspended indefinitely.

“We have made this decision with everyone’s welfare foremost in our minds,” said Pro14 tournament director David Jordan.

“With an evolving situation in the five countries that take part in Guinness PRO14 it is important to make a clear decision that is in keeping with the advice of the various governments involved.”

A Pro14 statement added that “resumption of the 2019/20 season will now become a matter of constant review. To this point PRO14 Rugby has ensured that it has the latest information and guidance made available by the local and national authorities via our participating unions in the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.

“This will remain the case for the duration of the suspension. This is an unprecedented action for the tournament and as such no end date to the suspension can be provided at this time.”

The IRFU is now set to confirm the suspension of all domestic rugby, including this weekend’s All-Ireland League action, until at last 29 March.

The new measures follow the postponement of international games for the Ireland men’s team, Ireland women’s team, and Ireland U20s in recent weeks.

All three Ireland teams were due to face Italy on home soil in the Six Nations last weekend but those fixtures were postponed.

Similarly, all three Ireland sides were scheduled to play in France this weekend in the final round of the Six Nations but, again, those games were postponed.

Six Nations organisers have insisted that they will complete the men’s, women’s, and U20 Six Nations at a later stage.