IRFU suspend club competition across four provinces

Nenagh Ormond and UL Bohs players engage in a scrum last weekend.

THE IRFU HAVE this afternoon confirmed that the Energia Community Series has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Community Series was organised as a workaround for the Energia All-Ireland League, avoiding the need for clubs to travel across provincial lines and instead playing teams closer to home.

However, the rise in Covid-19 cases across the island has brought about increased restrictions which impacts domestic rugby.

The IRFU sought clarity from governments in both Northern Ireland and the Republic on the status of amateur rugby, and the Northern Ireland Executive advised that ‘no organised contact sport involving household mixing other than at elite level’ from tomorrow.

The IRFU statement continues:

“On October 14th 2020, the Government of Ireland removed the exemption for club championship matches from Level 3 of their Plan for Living with COVID-19. The Energia Community Series is no longer exempt from Level 3 training and match restrictions.

“As a result the Energia Community Series is suspended in all four provinces with immediate effect until further notice.” Clubs in Level 3 and 4 areas will now be limited to non-contact training in pods of 15 people. The Union adds that it is seeking clarity regarding what training clubs in Northern Ireland will be permitted to undertake.