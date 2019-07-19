This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
IRFU records best-ever financial year with revenues of €87.5 million

The men’s international game now accounts for 81% of all IRFU revenues.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 19 Jul 2019, 12:09 PM
20 minutes ago 1,629 Views 4 Comments
The men’s international game accounts for 81% of all IRFU revenues.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

THE IRFU HAS recorded its best-ever financial year with a €3.2 million surplus after posting record-high revenues of €87.5 million for the 2018/19 season.

IRFU revenues rose by €1.8 million on the 2017/18 season, while expenditure dropped by around €200,000.

The union says its increased revenues resulted mainly from the sale of additional 10-year tickets and corporate boxes at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, as well as an increase in Guinness Pro14 revenues.

With the IRFU also having netted exceptional income of €25 million from the sale of land in the Newlands Cross area of Dublin last November – which it said will be sunk into the domestic game – the union stands in strong financial health.

This best-ever financial year follows an earlier-than-expected return to a surplus recorded for the 2017/18 season – when the senior Ireland men’s team won a Grand Slam and Leinster recorded a Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup double.

In reporting their fine financial year, the IRFU stressed that the men’s international game now accounts for 81% of all union revenues “through ticket sales hospitality, sponsorship and amortised income.”

When revenues generated through the four provincial teams in the Pro14 and EPCR competitions are taken into account, the IRFU says 96% of its revenues are “attributable to the men’s professional game.”

The IRFU stressed that it will continue to sink funding into the domestic game, having done so to a record amount of €11.25 million in the 2018/19 season.

“We are pleased to report strong revenues for the 2018/19 financial year,” said IRFU CEO Philip Browne. “As we move to implement our latest strategic plan, entitled ‘Building Success, Together,’ which includes ambitious plans for the development of our women’s game, we rely heavily on the revenues generated by the senior men’s team.

“These revenues come from loyal supporters, partners and Sport Ireland, who provide the funding for the development of every aspect of the game.  We are extremely grateful for such support.

“With the impact of Brexit still unknown, the future for all businesses is uncertain.  We must continue to govern the game in a prudent and responsible manner and in that respect, we must ensure that the revenues received from the Newlands sale continue to deliver an income that can be spent on our ongoing grassroots programmes.”

You can read the IRFU Annual Report for 2018/19 here.

