This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Still no agreement reached in IRFU discussions with players over salary cuts

The two parties are now due to meet again later this week.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 3:43 PM
38 minutes ago 386 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5138555

THE IRFU AND Rugby Players Ireland [RPI] have concluded another meeting today regarding possible salary cuts for players without reaching an agreement.

The discussions have rumbled on for around a month now, with RPI keen to gather as much knowledge of the IRFU’s financial position as possible.

After today’s meeting failed to yield any agreement, the two parties are now due to meet again later this week.

the-ireland-team-dejected-in-tokyo-stadium-after-the-game Rugby players have been on a pay deferral scheme since March. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The IRFU are believed to be pushing for cuts of 20% to player salaries amidst the financial challenges caused by the shutdown of professional rugby due to Covid-19.

The IRFU and RPI had come to a swift agreement regarding salary deferrals at the start of the lockdown as players accepted a scheme that has involved 10% to 50% deferrals, with the highest earners taking the biggest hit.

However, the recent discussions over possible permanent pay cuts are understood to have been far more tense.

The IRFU’s non-playing staff have already taken pay cuts and moved onto four-day working weeks.

The prospect of players moving to four-day working weeks is, obviously, almost impossible, one of the other factors understood to be behind RPI’s resistance to possible salary cuts of 20%.

The discussions will continue later this week, when the two parties are set to meet again.

“Rugby Players Ireland and the IRFU jointly confirm that discussions remain ongoing,” reads a brief joint statement this afternoon.

“Both parties are still working towards a solution.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie