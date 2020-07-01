Still no agreement reached in IRFU discussions with players over salary cuts

THE IRFU AND Rugby Players Ireland [RPI] have concluded another meeting today regarding possible salary cuts for players without reaching an agreement.

The discussions have rumbled on for around a month now, with RPI keen to gather as much knowledge of the IRFU’s financial position as possible.

After today’s meeting failed to yield any agreement, the two parties are now due to meet again later this week.

Rugby players have been on a pay deferral scheme since March. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The IRFU are believed to be pushing for cuts of 20% to player salaries amidst the financial challenges caused by the shutdown of professional rugby due to Covid-19.

The IRFU and RPI had come to a swift agreement regarding salary deferrals at the start of the lockdown as players accepted a scheme that has involved 10% to 50% deferrals, with the highest earners taking the biggest hit.

However, the recent discussions over possible permanent pay cuts are understood to have been far more tense.

The IRFU’s non-playing staff have already taken pay cuts and moved onto four-day working weeks.

The prospect of players moving to four-day working weeks is, obviously, almost impossible, one of the other factors understood to be behind RPI’s resistance to possible salary cuts of 20%.

The discussions will continue later this week, when the two parties are set to meet again.

“Rugby Players Ireland and the IRFU jointly confirm that discussions remain ongoing,” reads a brief joint statement this afternoon.

“Both parties are still working towards a solution.”