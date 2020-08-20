This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Green light! Irish rugby gets the all-clear to return this weekend

The latest round of Covid-19 testing in the provinces returned zero positive tests.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 6:14 PM
THE IRFU HAS confirmed that the latest round of PCR testing for Covid-19 in the four Irish provinces has returned zero positive results.

It means Irish rugby has been given the all-clear to return to action with the inter-provincial Pro14 clashes behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Leinster face Munster on Saturday, with Connacht taking on Ulster on Sunday. 

majella-smyth Both inter-pros will be played behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A positive test for a Munster academy player last week had led to some fears that the games were in doubt but this week’s round of testing has given the final confirmation that the games will go ahead as planned.

308 players, staff and match officials were tested in the latest round, which took place in the provinces earlier this week.

To date, the IRFU has carried out a total of 915 tests with only a single positive result for the aforementioned Munster academy player.

As the season now proceeds, players and staff will be tested each week.

“I would like to acknowledge the incredible work of the medical teams, support staff, coaches and players in the provinces who have fully committed to the Covid protocols at their High Performance Centres and have enabled the return of professional rugby this weekend,” said IRFU Medical Director, Rod McLoughlin

“Supporters can be assured that we will all continue to work hard to ensure that professional rugby continues to adhere to strict COVID protocols.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

