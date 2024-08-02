Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Cathal Doyle after finishing ninth. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wrap

Irish athletes set for second chance after disappointment in 1500m heats

Cathal Doyle, Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran will go again in the repechage.
11.10am, 2 Aug 2024
1.6k
0

IRISH ATHLETES Cathal Doyle, Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran all failed to progress directly in the 1500m heats this morning

Doyle came ninth in the 1500m Heat 1 — the 26-year-old produced a time of 3:37.82.

The 26-year-old needed a top-six place to qualify for the semi-finals, and could not match his personal best of 3:34.09.

A repechage has been introduced at these Olympic Games, so the Clonliffe Harriers athlete will get another chance in Paris.

The race was won by Britain’s Josh Kerr (3:35.83), while Daniel Komen of Kenya (3:36.31) was second and Norwegian star Narve Gilje Nordås (3:36.41) came third.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Luke McCann finished eighth in Heat 2.

His time of 3:35.73 was not enough to progress and was shy of his personal best (3:34.32).

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma (3:35.21) was first, with USA’s Cole Hocker  (3:35.27) and Italy’s Pietro Arese (3:35.30).

Coscoran was 15th in Heat 3 with a time of 3:42.07.

The 28-year-old was well short of his personal best of 3:32.68

Like Doyle and McCann, Coscoran will get another chance in the repechage.

The race was won by Dutch athlete Stefan Nillessen (3:36.77), while USA’s Hobbs Kessler (3:36.87) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway (3:37.04) was third.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie