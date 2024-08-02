Irish athletes set for second chance after disappointment in 1500m heats

IRISH ATHLETES Cathal Doyle, Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran all failed to progress directly in the 1500m heats this morning

Doyle came ninth in the 1500m Heat 1 — the 26-year-old produced a time of 3:37.82.

The 26-year-old needed a top-six place to qualify for the semi-finals, and could not match his personal best of 3:34.09.

A repechage has been introduced at these Olympic Games, so the Clonliffe Harriers athlete will get another chance in Paris.

The race was won by Britain’s Josh Kerr (3:35.83), while Daniel Komen of Kenya (3:36.31) was second and Norwegian star Narve Gilje Nordås (3:36.41) came third.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Luke McCann finished eighth in Heat 2.

His time of 3:35.73 was not enough to progress and was shy of his personal best (3:34.32).

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma (3:35.21) was first, with USA’s Cole Hocker (3:35.27) and Italy’s Pietro Arese (3:35.30).

Coscoran was 15th in Heat 3 with a time of 3:42.07.

The 28-year-old was well short of his personal best of 3:32.68

Like Doyle and McCann, Coscoran will get another chance in the repechage.

The race was won by Dutch athlete Stefan Nillessen (3:36.77), while USA’s Hobbs Kessler (3:36.87) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway (3:37.04) was third.