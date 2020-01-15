This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish duo feature as Arsenal reach cup semis

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing night for Megan Connolly and her Brighton team-mates.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 10:52 PM
Arsenal and Ireland star Katie McCabe (file pic).
Image: Spp Daniela Porcelli
Arsenal and Ireland star Katie McCabe (file pic).
Arsenal and Ireland star Katie McCabe (file pic).
Image: Spp Daniela Porcelli

IRISH INTERNATIONALS LOUISE Quinn and Katie McCabe both played the full 90 minutes, as Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup this evening.

The Gunners earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Reading, as club captain Kim Little scored an 86th minute winner on her 200th appearance.

Arsenal are hoping to build on a successful 2018-19 season in which they won the league title, and they are on course to repeat that feat, as they currently sit three points ahead of Man City at the top of the table.

City, meanwhile, will join them in the semis.

Germany star Pauline Bremer hit a hat-trick, while Laura Coombs also got on the scoresheet, as they beat Sheffield United 4-0.

18-year-old Irish midfielder Tyler Toland was among the substitutes for the game.

Man United also made it to the final four, as they beat a Brighton side that featured Irish international Megan Connolly 2-1.

Goals from Abbie McManus and Jane Ross put the Red Devils in command, before Kayleigh Green scored what proved to be a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Chelsea also progressed at the expense of Aston Villa, earning a 3-1 win.

Swedish international Magdalena Eriksson put the London side ahead, before South Korean star Ji So-yun doubled their advantage.

Substitute Kerri Welsh pulled one back for Villa late on, before Emily Murphy sealed the victory for Emma Hayes’ side.

Irish underage international Phoebe Warner was on the bench for Villa.

