Irish duo secure top-30 spots in Zurich

IRISH DUO Lucy Bénézet Minns and Aliyah Rafferty secured top-30 finishes on day three of the UCI Road and Para-cycling World Championships in Zurich.

Bénézet Minns and Rafferty were two of 58 starters in the Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial.

Bénézet Minns finished in 13th place in 25:16.30 on the 18.8km circuit.

Meanwhile, Rafferty was 28th in 26:02.35.

Britain’s Cat Ferguson prevailed. She was the only rider to break 24 minutes, completing the race in 23:49.72.

Along with Aine Doherty, Bénézet Minns and Rafferty are back in action on Thursday in the Women’s Junior Road Race.

On the same day, Patrick Casey, Seth Dunwoody, David Gaffney and Cal Tutty will compete in the Men’s Junior Road Race.

Katie-George Dunlevy, piloted by Linda Kelly, features tomorrow in the Women’s B Road Race as they bid to retain the world title for the second consecutive year.

It would be the latest accolade for the pair who won gold in the Women’s B Individual Time Trial and silver in the Women’s B Road Race at the Paralympic Games, as well as retaining their world titles in the Women’s B Individual Time Trial on Sunday.

Josephine Healion, piloted by Eve McCrystal, will also compete in the same race.

It will be an emotional day as it marks the last elite race as a pilot for McCrystal, bringing to an end a remarkable career that has seen the 46-year-old win several gold medals at Paralympic Games and World Championships.