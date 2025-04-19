Sheehan runs in hat-trick as Leinster's bench power too much for Ulster

Leinster 41

Ulster 17

Daire Walsh reports from the Aviva Stadium

DAN SHEEHAN GRABBED a second half hat-trick from the bench at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as Leinster moved nine points clear at the summit of the United Rugby Championship table with a commanding bonus point triumph over interprovincial rivals Ulster.

Introduced in the 47th minute, Sheehan produced an all-action display to ensure Leo Cullen’s men secured their 14th win from 15 in the URC with minimal fuss.

Ulster were forced into a late change just before kick-off in Irish Rugby HQ with Stewart Moore promoted from the replacements bench to take the place of Stuart McCloskey at inside centre – a change that also saw former Ireland U20s star Wilhelm De Klerk being added to the match day 23.

Despite the set-back of losing the experienced and influential McCloskey, the visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession during the early stages in Ballsbridge.

Leinster hadn’t conceded a single point in European Champions Cup knockout clashes against Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors in the previous fortnight, but a successful penalty from fly-half Jack Murphy – son of head coach Richie Murphy – at least meant that Ulster wouldn’t suffer the same fate.

This was an encouraging start for Ulster, but there was to be a further blow on the injury front for the away team as Moore and Michael Lowry were forced off in the 16th and 21st minutes respectively. Whereas De Klerk was thrust into action to replace the former after initially expecting to just be a travelling reserve, former Leinster and Connacht scrum-half John Cooney indirectly deputised for the latter.

Ulster found themselves in arrears by the time Cooney entered the fray as the in-form Tommy O’Brien chipped the ball over the head of the retreating Nathan Doak just shy of the first-quarter mark before regathering possession to eventually dot down in fine style. Although Ciaran Frawley was off-target from the resulting conversion, the versatile Irish international supplied the extras to Thomas Clarkson’s powerful finish off an extended attacking move in the 28th minute.

This latest try left Leinster nine points to the good, only for Ulster to come roaring back into contention in a frantic end to the opening period.

From an attack that started with Doak superbly claiming his box kick, Cooney released Cormac Izuchukwu through a defensive gap with an elaborate pass and the towering lock proceeded to impressively burst over the Leinster try-line.

A routine bonus strike from Jack Murphy looked set to leave Ulster just two points adrift at the break, but Leinster ultimately brought a 19-10 cushion into the interval when referee Gianluca Gnecchi awarded them a 40th minute penalty try following consultation with TMO Stefano Penne.

Ulster received an additional set-back when No 8 David McCann was yellow carded for his role in this incident and as a consequence, it looked like a difficult second half was in store for the northern province.

A Leinster team within reach of a bonus point is always a dangerous proposition and their fourth try duly arrived when Garry Ringrose capitalised on excellent approach work from Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny to touch down in the right-corner on 42 minutes.

This put them in pole position to secure a maximum haul from this fixture, but the 51st minute sin-binning of Diarmuid Mangan did open the door for Ulster to forge a potential fightback.

Yet with the Irish international front-row of Andrew Porter, Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong being introduced off the bench along with RG Snyman, Leinster made light of their temporary numerical deficiency.

Sheehan came into this encounter with an astounding haul of nine tries in just eight appearances for province and country in 2025 and following a delicate kick to the right-flank by player of the match Tommy O’Brien, the hooker was left with a simple finish in the corner on 58 minutes.

The Dublin native’s return from an anterior cruciate ligament sustained on Ireland’s tour of South Africa last summer has been a huge plus for Leinster in recent months and he doubled his tally for the night inside the final-quarter via a pass from fellow international Sam Prendergast – who was introduced for Robbie Henshaw on 62 minutes.

Ulster finally disrupted this second period scoring blitz from Leinster with a converted try from replacement Matthew Dalton, but it seemed inevitable the hosts would finish the action on a high. Capitalising on some fine work in attack from Fintan Gunne, Sheehan raced over the line to complete his hat-trick in the 78th minute.

Leinster scorers:

Tries – Dan Sheehan 3, Tommy O’Brien, Thomas Clarkson, Garry Ringrose, Penalty Try

Conversions – Ciaran Frawley [1/4], Sam Prendergast [1/2]

Ulster scorers:

Tries – Cormac Izuchukwu

Conversions – Jack Murphy [1/1]

Penalties – Jack Murphy [1/1]

LEINSTER: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien (Liam Turner ’62), Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw (Sam Prendergast ’62), Jimmy O’Brien, Ciaran Frawley, Luke McGrath (Fintan Gunne ’59); Jack Boyle (Andrew Porter ’47), Gus McCarthy (Dan Sheehan ’47), Thomas Clarkson (Tadhg Furlong ’47); Joe McCarthy (RG Snyman ’53 (Max Deegan ’71)), Diarmuid Mangan; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, James Culhane.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry (John Cooney ’21); Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, Stewart Moore (Wilhelm De Klerk ’16), Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick (Callum Reid ’39 (Tom O’Toole ‘62)), Rob Herring (Tom Stewart ‘40), Tom O’Toole (Scott Wilson ’57); Alan O’Connor (Kieran Treadwell ’47), Cormac Izuchukwu (Matthew Dalton ’48); James McNabney (Matty Rea ’61), Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).