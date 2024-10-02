Advertisement
Irish goalkeeper Brosnan saves 3 penalties to inspire Everton victory

Elsewhere, Dubliner Eleanor Ryan-Doyle scored a vital goal for Durham.
11.01pm, 2 Oct 2024
IRISH INTERNATIONAL Courtney Brosnan starred as Everton beat Newcastle in the FA Women’s League Cup tonight.

The match ended 1-1 in normal time, with Demi Stokes’ fifth-minute opener for the hosts cancelled out by an Emma Bissell in the second half.

It was then Brosnan’s time to shine. The 28-year-old saved spot kicks from Amy Andrews, Georgia Gibson and Northern Ireland international Rachel Furness

Successful penalties by Justine Vanhaevermaet, Katja Snoeijs and Megan Finnigan ensured the Toffees’ triumph.

Elsewhere, former Peamount United player Eleanor Ryan-Doyle scored a late winner as Durham came from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
