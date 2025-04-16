Rhasidat Adeleke named in 14-strong Irish team for World Athletics Relays

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS been named in a 14-strong Irish team for the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, on 10-11 May.

The Tallaght star’s availability is a significant boost as Ireland’s women’s, men’s and mixed 4x400m relay teams aim to secure qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan in September.

The top 14 teams in each event in China qualify automatically for the Worlds.

All members of the women’s 4x400m relay team who finished fourth in last September’s Olympic final in Paris are all included, with Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker and Phil Healy listed for both the women’s and mixed 4x400m teams.

Chris O’Donnell and Cillín Greene, who have both helped mixed relays to medals on the world stage of late, are also selected for both the men’s and mixed squads.

Greene, Adeleke, Mawdsley and the now-retired Thomas Barr took bronze at the World Relays in the Bahamas last May, before O’Donnell replaced Greene as they stormed to gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Rachel McCann, Lauren Cadden, Kate O’Connell are the other women to get the nod on this occasion, while Marcus Lawler, Jack Rafferty, Conor Kelly, David Bosch and Callum Baird are the remaining men included.

“Following a hugely successful 2024 for our relay teams, I’m pleased to see three teams selected for the World Athletics Relays which illustrates the terrific depth we currently have in Irish sprinting,” said Christian Malcolm, Athletics Ireland High Performance Sprints Lead.

“We look forward to travelling to Guangzhou as we attempt to seal qualification for the World Athletics Championships in September in Tokyo.”

Adeleke, meanwhile, has also been named in a star-studded 200m field for the Tom Jones Memorial meet in Florida this Friday.

The 14-strong Irish team for the World Athletics Relays is as follows: