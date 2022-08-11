Irish international Caldwell joins Reading after leaving Man United

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Diane Caldwell has joined Reading, it has been confirmed.

The 33-year-old defender joined Man United on a short-term deal in January, making six appearances, but had been searching for a new club after her contract expired in June.

Advertisement

Caldwell joins fellow Irish international Grace Moloney at the club, who finished eighth in the Women’s Super League last season.

Welcome to Reading FC Women, @DianeCaldwell7 🔵⚪️



Republic of Ireland international, joins up with Kelly Chambers’ squad having represented Manchester United last season. pic.twitter.com/wbQIhHVErZ — Reading FC Women (@ReadingFCWomen) August 11, 2022

She could be set to make her debut in Reading’s opening fixture against newly promoted Liverpool on 11 September.

Caldwell, who has won 87 Ireland caps and played for teams including Hofstra Pride, SC Sand and North Carolina Courage, told Reading’s website: “It is really great to be here and excited to finally be in training with the team.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“I’m excited to really get down to work and get to know everyone better. [The coach] Kelly [Chambers] had a massive impact on me choosing to come here, I had many great conversations with her before arriving, including what she is looking for me to bring and her objectives for the upcoming season.

“The enthusiasm and faith that she’s shown in me, has meant a lot, when you have a coach who expresses their desire to bring you to a club it instantly makes you feel attached and ready to fight for the shirt.

“Having been here a couple of days now, I’ve been really impressed with everyone’s attitudes in training the work ethic has been excellent, and I cannot wait for the season to begin.”