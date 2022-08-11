Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 11 August 2022
Irish international Caldwell joins Reading after leaving Man United

The 33-year-old defender could make her debut in the season opener against Liverpool.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 4:49 PM
50 minutes ago 481 Views 0 Comments
Republic of Ireland's Diane Caldwell (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Diane Caldwell has joined Reading, it has been confirmed.

The 33-year-old defender joined Man United on a short-term deal in January, making six appearances, but had been searching for a new club after her contract expired in June.

Caldwell joins fellow Irish international Grace Moloney at the club, who finished eighth in the Women’s Super League last season.

She could be set to make her debut in Reading’s opening fixture against newly promoted Liverpool on 11 September.

Caldwell, who has won 87 Ireland caps and played for teams including Hofstra Pride, SC Sand and North Carolina Courage, told Reading’s website: “It is really great to be here and excited to finally be in training with the team.

“I’m excited to really get down to work and get to know everyone better. [The coach] Kelly [Chambers] had a massive impact on me choosing to come here, I had many great conversations with her before arriving, including what she is looking for me to bring and her objectives for the upcoming season.

“The enthusiasm and faith that she’s shown in me, has meant a lot, when you have a coach who expresses their desire to bring you to a club it instantly makes you feel attached and ready to fight for the shirt.

“Having been here a couple of days now, I’ve been really impressed with everyone’s attitudes in training the work ethic has been excellent, and I cannot wait for the season to begin.”

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

