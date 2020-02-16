Irish international features in Man City's 10-0 win

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL TYLER Toland featured, as Man City earned a 10-0 win over Ipswich in the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup today.

Georgia Stanway, Jess Park and Pauline Bremer all hit hat-tricks, while Laura Coombs added another amid an easy win over their lower league opponents.

18-year-old Donegal native Toland, who joined City from Northern Irish club Sion Swifts last year, played 73 minutes before being replaced by fellow teen Emma Bissell.

City’s other Irish international, Megan Campbell, was not involved today.

It made it two wins from two for Alan Mahon, the ex-Ireland international, who took over as caretaker boss, following Nick Cushing’s departure.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s Harriet Scott completed 90 minutes, as Birmingham joined City in the quarters with a 1-0 win over Sunderland thanks to Lucy Staniforth’s late goal.

Three other FA Cup ties due to take place today were all postponed, with Arsenal-Lewes, Leicester-Reading and Crystal Palace-Brighton all falling victim to the weather.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!