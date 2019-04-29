This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland defender Egan leads Sheffield United's promotion party with his own version of Liverpool chant

David McGoldrick was named the club’s Player of the Year.

By Emma Duffy Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:21 AM
27 minutes ago 813 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4610712

SHEFFIELD UNITED ARE waking up this morning as a Premier League club. 

And very likely, with a few sore heads. 

Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - KCOM Stadium All smiles: John Egan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The celebrations undoubtedly went into the early hours after Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a hugely controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road yesterday.

The Blades — back-boned by an Irish quartet — effectively sealed promotion from the Championship after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday, but yesterday’s result confirmed their top-flight status for 2019/20.

So of course, the weekend brought sheer delight for Ireland internationals Enda Stevens, John Egan, David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan — who is on loan from Aston Villa, and opened the scoring on Saturday.

mcgoldrick Source: Sheffield United Twitter.

While McGoldrick’s stunning season saw him scoop the club’s Player of the Year award last night, Cork-born defender Egan led the celebrations with a fist-pumping sing-song.

“If you go to a pub in Ireland, you have to have a song,” he said, “and if you don’t have a song, you may as well not go to a pub at all.

john egan Source: John Egan Twitter.

“In January, I said to my better half, ‘I have got a song’. I said, ‘We are going to the Premier League, and when we get to the Premier League, I’m going to sing this song.”

And off he went, with his own version of Allez Allez Allez.

Scenes.

