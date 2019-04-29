Ireland defender Egan leads Sheffield United's promotion party with his own version of Liverpool chant

SHEFFIELD UNITED ARE waking up this morning as a Premier League club.

And very likely, with a few sore heads.

All smiles: John Egan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The celebrations undoubtedly went into the early hours after Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a hugely controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road yesterday.

The Blades — back-boned by an Irish quartet — effectively sealed promotion from the Championship after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday, but yesterday’s result confirmed their top-flight status for 2019/20.

So of course, the weekend brought sheer delight for Ireland internationals Enda Stevens, John Egan, David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan — who is on loan from Aston Villa, and opened the scoring on Saturday.

Source: Sheffield United Twitter.

While McGoldrick’s stunning season saw him scoop the club’s Player of the Year award last night, Cork-born defender Egan led the celebrations with a fist-pumping sing-song.

“If you go to a pub in Ireland, you have to have a song,” he said, “and if you don’t have a song, you may as well not go to a pub at all.

Source: John Egan Twitter.

“In January, I said to my better half, ‘I have got a song’. I said, ‘We are going to the Premier League, and when we get to the Premier League, I’m going to sing this song.”

And off he went, with his own version of Allez Allez Allez.

Scenes.

