Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Waterford's Dawson in contention at Lahinch as 23-year-old former amateur champion cards 64

The 23-year-old Tramore native has shot up the leaderboard to take over as leading Irishman at Lahinch.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 12:50 PM
4 minutes ago 98 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4713392
Dawson enjoyed an impressive third round on Saturday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dawson enjoyed an impressive third round on Saturday.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FORMER IRISH AMATEUR champion Robin Dawson shot into contention at the Irish Open early on Saturday, with the 23-year-old carding an impressive 64 to sit joint third on the leaderboard on seven under.

Dawson excelled despite tricky conditions at Lahinch on account of consistent, drizzling rain to take over as leading Irishman.

Zander Lombard remains top of the leaderboard on nine under par, Grant Forrest and Eddie Pepperell both one behind on eight under as action gets back underway.

Dawson, competing at his first Irish Open having only turned professional eight months ago in September, came close to matching Padraig Harrington’s opening round 63 on Thursday.

The Tramore native started Saturday one under par after carding 68 and 71 on Thursday and Friday, with today’s display giving him hope of securing one of three qualifying places for the Open Championship.

Leaderboard available here>

