Leinster away to La Rochelle, Munster return to Northampton in Champions Cup pools

LEINSTER WILL AGAIN travel to La Rochelle in the pool stage of next season’s Champions Cup, while Munster face a trip back to Northampton in the groups.

Ulster will open their campaign away to familiar opponents Toulouse, with Connacht due to travel to Perpignan in the Challenge Cup.

Beaten Champions Cup finalists Leinster will return to Stade Marcel Deflandre to face Ronan O’Gara’s Rochelais in Round 3, but they’ll also be on the road for their pool opener when they face Pat Lam’s Bristol at Ashton Gate (Sunday 8 December).

Leinster will host Clermont the following Saturday (14 December) before renewing their rivalry with La Rochelle in the new year (Sunday 12 January), and they’ll complete their pool task with a home fixture against Johann van Graan’s Bath (Saturday 18 January).

Munster will begin their campaign at home to Stade Francais on Sunday 8 December before visiting old pals Castres the following Friday night.

Graham Rowntree’s men will welcome Saracens to Thomond Park on Saturday 11 January before completing their pool away to their conquerors from the season just gone, Northampton Saints, a week later.

Northampton Saints knocked Munster out of the Champions Cup in 2024. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster will face the two Top 14 finalists in their opening two rounds: Richie Murphy’s side will be away to Toulouse on Sunday 8 December and at home to Bordeaux Bègles the following Saturday.

The northern province will visit Michael Cheika’s Leicester Tigers on Saturday 11 January before rounding off their pool at home to Exeter Chiefs on the night of Friday 17 January.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht will begin at home to Zebre (7 December) before heading for Perpignan (15 December). Lyon will then visit Dexcom Stadium (January 11) before Pete Wilkins’ side finish their pool in Cardiff (17 January).

Irish provinces’ European pool-stage fixtures

Round 1:

Saturday 7 December: Munster v Stade Francais, 5:30pm, Thomond Park

Saturday 7 December: Connacht v Zebre, 8pm, Dexcom Stadium (Challenge Cup)

Sunday 8 December: Toulouse v Ulster, 3:15pm, Stade Ernest Wallon

Sunday 8 December: Bristol Bears v Leinster, 5:30pm, Ashton Gate

Round 2:

Friday 13 December: Castres v Munster, 8pm, Stade Pierre Fabre

Saturday 14 December: Ulster v Bordeaux Bordeaux Bègles, 3:15pm, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday 14 December: Leinster v Clermont, 5:30pm, venue TBC

Sunday 15 December: Perpignan v Connacht, 1pm, Stade Aimé Giral (Challenge Cup)

Round 3:

Saturday 11 January: Munster v Saracens, 5:30pm, Thomond Park

Saturday 11 January: Leicester Tigers v Ulster, 8pm, Welford Road

Saturday 11 January: Connacht v Lyon, 8pm, Dexcom Stadium

Sunday 12 January: La Rochelle v Leinster, 3:15pm, Stade Marcel Deflandre

Round 4:

Friday 17 January: Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, 8pm, Kingspan Stadium

Friday 17 January: Cardiff v Connacht, 8pm, Cardiff Arms Park

Saturday 18 January: Northampton Saints v Munster, 3:15pm, Franklin’s Gardens

Saturday 18 January: Leinster v Bath, 5:30pm, venue TBC