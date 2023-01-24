Irish quintet feature as Derby go 14 games unbeaten

FIVE IRISH players featured as Derby earned a late 2-1 win over Port Vale in League One tonight to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games.

The promotion hopefuls were trailing to Funso Ojo’s second-half goal before ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick equalised with three minutes of normal time remaining for his ninth league goal of the campaign.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing then grabbed an 89th-minute winner as the Rams consolidated fourth place in the table following a fifth consecutive victory.

In addition to McGoldrick, Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane both started, while James Collins and Norwich loanee Tony Springett made appearances off the bench, though Ireland U21 defender Eiran Cashin, who has been suffering from a hamstring issue in recent days, did not make the matchday squad.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, in League Two, Fiacre Kelleher — brother of Liverpool star Caoimhín — came off the bench to earn relegation-threatened Colchester a 1-1 draw at home to promotion-chasing Salford City.

Ireland international Kieran O’Hara also featured for the hosts.