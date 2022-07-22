Mark English narrowly misses out on World 800m final after impressive run

MARK ENGLISH HAS narrowly missed out on a place in the 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon after finishing fifth in his semi-final in Oregon overnight.

The Donegal native clocked a time of 1:45.78, and was just edged out of a spot in the final by 0.20 after staying with the pack until a change of pace in the final 100 metres. English previously set a season’s best time of 1:44.76 in his heat, which was just five hundredths of a second away from his National 800m Record.

Louise Shanahan also missed out on qualification after she came fifth in her 800m heat. The National Record holder crossed the line in 2:01.71, just missing out on a place in the semi-finals by 0.12.

Shanahan held a strong position within the leading group throughout the heat and was unfortunate not to progress. Her focus will now turn to preparations for the European Championships next month in Munich.

