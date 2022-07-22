Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 22 July 2022
Advertisement

Mark English narrowly misses out on World 800m final after impressive run

Meanwhile, Louise Shanahan came fifth in her 800m heat in Oregon.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jul 2022, 8:07 AM
9 minutes ago 104 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5823368
Mark English in Oregon.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Mark English in Oregon.
Mark English in Oregon.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MARK ENGLISH HAS narrowly missed out on a place in the 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon after finishing fifth in his semi-final in Oregon overnight.

The Donegal native clocked a time of 1:45.78, and was just edged out of a spot in the final by 0.20 after staying with the pack until a change of pace in the final 100 metres. English previously set a season’s best time of 1:44.76 in his heat, which was just five hundredths of a second away from his National 800m Record.

Louise Shanahan also missed out on qualification after she came fifth in her 800m heat. The National Record holder crossed the line in 2:01.71, just missing out on a place in the semi-finals by 0.12.

Shanahan held a strong position within the leading group throughout the heat and was unfortunate not to progress. Her focus will now turn to preparations for the European Championships next month in Munich.

Irish in action – World Athletics Championships, Day 8

  • 1.40am: Women 4x100m Heats

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie