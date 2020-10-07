Conway, Cooney, Lowe and Ringrose nominated for Irish Rugby Player of the Year

Top of the class: Conway, Cooney, Lowe and Ringrose.

Top of the class: Conway, Cooney, Lowe and Ringrose.

GARRY RINGROSE AND James Lowe are both in the running for Player of the Year at the 2020 Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards.

The Leinster duo have been nominated for the senior men’s award ahead of this year’s ceremony on 17 October.

Munster and Ulster also have one representative apiece on the four-man shortlist with Andrew Conway and John Cooney both recognised for their performances this year.

Both Conway and Cooney are also nominated in the Try of the Year category with Conway’s effort in Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Ospreys, and Cooney’s score against Clermont, joined by Robin Copeland’s European try for Connacht against Gloucester.

Linda Djougang, Edel McMahon and Cliodhna Moloney are nominated for the Women’s XVs Player of the Year award while three-time winner Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Kathy Baker go up against the recently-retired Louise Galvin for the Women’s 7s prize.

Leinster pair Caelan Doris and Ryan Baird and Munster’s Shane Daly are in the running for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year award.

Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Harry McNulty make up the three-man shortlist for Men’s 7s Player of the Year while Ultan Dillane, Billy Holland and Andrew Porter are nominated for the Zurich Contribution To Society award.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday 17 October after the Champions Cup Final.

