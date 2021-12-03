Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

Henshaw and Wall are the big winners at this year's Irish Rugby Players Awards

The virtual ceremony was held this afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Dec 2021, 2:28 PM
25 minutes ago 612 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5619548
Robbie Henshaw and Dorothy Wall.
Image: Inpho
Robbie Henshaw and Dorothy Wall.
Robbie Henshaw and Dorothy Wall.
Image: Inpho

THE 2021 IRISH Rugby Players Awards have taken place virtually today.  

Hosted by Andrew Trimble and Barry Murphy, this year’s rescheduled event was held via YouTube.  

Robbie Henshaw has been named Men’s Players’ Player of the Year, seeing off Connacht’s Tom Daly, Munster’s Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson of Ulster. 

It is the 28-year-old’s first time winning the award, following a year in which he played a key role on the Lions tour of South Africa and was also nominated for Six Nations Player of the Tournament. 

“The 2020/21 campaign will always stand out in my mind because the circumstances under which we played were so unique,” said Henshaw.

I’m hugely honoured to win this award but I think the wider rugby community also deserve great credit for how they kept the show on the road to give players like Tadhg, Tom, Iain and I the opportunity to go out to play for club and country.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Dorothy Wall has been named both Women’s Players’ Player of the Year and Women’s Young Player of the Year.

The Munster back-row shone during what she admits to being a difficult campaign at international level. 

“We’ve had a tough year on and off the field but I’ve taken great delight in how the team has performed in recent weeks and great hope in what we stand to achieve as a group in time to come,” Wall said. 

“We have great quality in the squad, not least in my fellow nominees Eimear (Considine), Stacey (Flood) and Béibhinn (Parsons). While we failed to continue in the form that we finished out the 2020/21 season with, the experience of the past few months will only stand to us in the longer term.”

Elsewhere, Gavin Coombes of Munster claimed the Men’s Young Player of the Year. 

Here’s a full list of the winners: 

Irish Men’s Players’ Player of the Year 

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Irish Women’s Players’ Player of the Year

Dorothy Wall (Munster)

Young Player of the Year 

Gavin Coombes (Munster)

Women’s Young Player of the Year 

Dorothy Wall (Munster)

Contribution to Irish Society

Tommy Bowe

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Irish Women’s 7s Player of the Year 

Lucy Mulhall

Irish Men’s 7s Player of the Year

Terry Kennedy

Moment of the Year 

Ireland Men v England, Six Nations

Men’s Try of the Year 

JJ Hanrahan, Munster v Cardiff Blues

Women’s Try of the Year 

Béibhinn Parsons, Wales v Ireland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss an insane week for Munster, Ulster’s impressive win over Leinster and ask can Connacht repeat their feat from earlier this year and win at the same ground?

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie