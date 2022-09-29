Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 29 September 2022
Three former Irish rugby players have initiated legal actions against the IRFU

It is believed the cases are related to concussion injuries the players suffered during their rugby careers.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM
David Corkery suffered concussions in his career.
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

THREE FORMER IRELAND rugby players, including David Corkery, the 27-times capped former international who was Ireland’s player of the tournament in the 1995 World Cup, have initiated legal proceedings against the IRFU and World Rugby.

Corkery, a former flanker who played for Ireland, Munster and Bristol, has taken a case against Munster Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby.

The other two players who have taken a case are Ben Marshall, a 32-year-old former flanker and lock, whose professional career ran for seven years up until 2017 with Leinster and Connacht, and ex-international Declan Fitzpatrick.

The story was first reported on Thursday morning by Dion Fanning in The Currency.

Marshall has initiated legal proceedings against Leinster, Connacht, the IRFU and World Rugby.

ben-marshall Ben Marshall in action for Connacht. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Additionally, Fitzpatrick, a prop who played seven times for Ireland and 98 times for Ulster before retiring in 2015, has taken a case against Ulster, the IRFU and World Rugby. All three players suffered concussions in their career.

The three players are represented by Maguire McClafferty, a solicitors firm who state on their website that they are currently ‘representing a number of former professional rugby players in relation to concussion related head injuries sustained during the course of their rugby playing careers’.

The42 has contacted Maguire McClafferty for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
Read next:

