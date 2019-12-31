This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the Irish rugby year?

Unfortunately, there have been plenty of moments worth forgetting over the past 12 months.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 11:00 AM
Jacob Stockdale was the top try-scorer in the 2018 Six Nations, but how many tries did he score in the 2019 tournament?
4
2

0
1
How many games did Leinster lose on their way to winning the Guinness Pro14 last season?
5
7

3
1
Which player finished level with Jacob Stockdale at the top of the Heineken Champions Cup try-scoring charts for 2018/19?
James Lowe
Keith Earls

Simon Zebo
Sean Cronin
Ronan O’Gara ended a highly successful spell as a coach with the Crusaders to take up his first head coach position with which French team?
Racing 92
La Rochelle

Pau
Stade Francais
The Ireland Women finished fifth in the 2019 Six Nations. Against which team did they pick up their only win?
Italy
France

Scotland
England
Ireland were beaten by England in their opening World Cup warm-up game, but how many tries did they concede at Twickenham?
3
8

5
10
Rory Best retired after the World Cup. How many international caps did the Ulster hooker finish on?
111
124

97
146
Best was the oldest member of the 31-man squad named by Joe Schmidt in September, but who was the youngest?
James Ryan
Jordan Larmour

Andrew Porter
Jacob Stockdale
Who became the first Irish player to receive a red card at a Rugby World Cup?
Johnny Sexton
Peter O'Mahony

CJ Stander
Bundee Aki
How many players did Joe Schmidt hand a first international cap to in 2019?
3
6

8
1
There was concern surrounding the future of Athy Rugby Club in December. Which current Ireland international came through the ranks at the club?
Jack Carty
Robbie Henshaw

Tadhg Furlong
Joey Carbery
Joe Schmidt released an autobiography just weeks after the Rugby World Cup ended, what was it titled?
Being Joe
The Joe Show

Ordinary Joe
Schmidt Happens
Who knocked Connacht out of the 2018/19 Challenge Cup?
Sale Sharks
Northamton Saints

Clermont
Worcester Warriors
Which former member of Joe Schmidt's coaching team will join new All Blacks' head coach Ian Foster's backroom team?
Richie Murphy
Simon Easterby

Les Kiss
Greg Feek
An easy one to finish. Which of these players played the least amount of games for Ireland in 2019?
Devin Toner
Joey Carbery

Jean Kleyn
Jack Conan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like rugby?
Share your result:

