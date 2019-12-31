Quiz: How well do you remember the Irish rugby year?

Jacob Stockdale was the top try-scorer in the 2018 Six Nations, but how many tries did he score in the 2019 tournament? 4 2

0 1

How many games did Leinster lose on their way to winning the Guinness Pro14 last season? 5 7

3 1

Which player finished level with Jacob Stockdale at the top of the Heineken Champions Cup try-scoring charts for 2018/19? James Lowe Keith Earls

Simon Zebo Sean Cronin

Ronan O’Gara ended a highly successful spell as a coach with the Crusaders to take up his first head coach position with which French team? Racing 92 La Rochelle

Pau Stade Francais

The Ireland Women finished fifth in the 2019 Six Nations. Against which team did they pick up their only win? Italy France

Scotland England

Ireland were beaten by England in their opening World Cup warm-up game, but how many tries did they concede at Twickenham? 3 8

5 10

Rory Best retired after the World Cup. How many international caps did the Ulster hooker finish on? 111 124

97 146

Best was the oldest member of the 31-man squad named by Joe Schmidt in September, but who was the youngest? James Ryan Jordan Larmour

Andrew Porter Jacob Stockdale

Who became the first Irish player to receive a red card at a Rugby World Cup? Johnny Sexton Peter O'Mahony

CJ Stander Bundee Aki

How many players did Joe Schmidt hand a first international cap to in 2019? 3 6

8 1

There was concern surrounding the future of Athy Rugby Club in December. Which current Ireland international came through the ranks at the club? Jack Carty Robbie Henshaw

Tadhg Furlong Joey Carbery

Joe Schmidt released an autobiography just weeks after the Rugby World Cup ended, what was it titled? Being Joe The Joe Show

Ordinary Joe Schmidt Happens

Who knocked Connacht out of the 2018/19 Challenge Cup? Sale Sharks Northamton Saints

Clermont Worcester Warriors

Which former member of Joe Schmidt's coaching team will join new All Blacks' head coach Ian Foster's backroom team? Richie Murphy Simon Easterby

Les Kiss Greg Feek