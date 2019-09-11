This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In pics: Smiles all round as Irish squad departs for Rugby World Cup

Joe Schmidt’s side left for Japan today.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 5:32 PM
30 minutes ago 1,433 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4805141

THERE WAS LOTS of excitement at Dublin airport today, as the Irish rugby team departed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Joe Schmidt’s side, who have been drawn in Pool A, will get their campaign underway against Scotland in Yokohama City on Sunday 22 September.

Tournament hosts Japan await Ireland in the next game, before rounding off the pool stage with ties against Russia and Samoa. 

There were plenty of smiles when gathered in the capital for the big journey, as they look to get past the quarter-final stage for the first time.

All aboard

the-ireland-team-before-departing-for-japan Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw share a little cuddle before take-off

the-ireland-team-before-departing-for-japan Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Aye aye captain

thomas-jordan-with-rory-best Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Some of the Aer Lingus staff with Ireland’s players

ireland-rugby-team-depart-for-japan-with-official-airline-partner-aer-lingus Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Dara McMahon, Director of Marketing Aer Lingus, speaks to the team before departure

dara-mcmahon-joey-carbery-jack-conan-and-josh-van-der-flier Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

A parting gift from the Ireland team

dara-mcmahon-with-rory-best Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

