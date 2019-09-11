In pics: Smiles all round as Irish squad departs for Rugby World Cup

THERE WAS LOTS of excitement at Dublin airport today, as the Irish rugby team departed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Joe Schmidt’s side, who have been drawn in Pool A, will get their campaign underway against Scotland in Yokohama City on Sunday 22 September.

Tournament hosts Japan await Ireland in the next game, before rounding off the pool stage with ties against Russia and Samoa.

There were plenty of smiles when gathered in the capital for the big journey, as they look to get past the quarter-final stage for the first time.

All aboard

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw share a little cuddle before take-off

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Aye aye captain

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Some of the Aer Lingus staff with Ireland’s players

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Dara McMahon, Director of Marketing Aer Lingus, speaks to the team before departure

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

A parting gift from the Ireland team

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

