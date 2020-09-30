'Delighted' - Irish striker Afolabi celebrates brilliant debut goal

🎥 | Subscribers can watch highlights from tonight's win over Peterhead and post match interviews with Dave Mackay and Jonathan Afolabi on DeeTV now #thedee



IRISH U21 INTERNATIONAL Jonathan Afolabi scored a stunning debut goal in Dundee’s 4-0 win over Peterhead just hours after joining the club on loan from Celtic.

The 20-year-old scored the third goal in the Scottish second tier side’s pre-season win with a spectacular effort from distance and afterwards expressed delight with his first game for the club.

The Dublin-born striker had been given permission to train with Dundee on Monday, though it wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that the deal was concluded.

“Very good to get it over the line finally and to get some first team action this season so I’m looking forward to it,” Afolabi told Dee TV after the game.

“There was a bit of delay but I’m delighted to get it over the line now.

“It was nice to get the goal, delighted with myself and delighted with the team and the way we played. There are obviously very high standards here so we have to keep it up.

“It’s been good, I’ve only trained once but it was a decent standard, there are some quality lads here.

“There are a lot of fixtures coming up so I think we will be ready for every single one.”

Afolabi is likely to be included when Jim Crawford names his Irish U21 squad on Friday, ahead of the crucial Euros qualifier against Italy on 13 October.

The forward is highly regarded in Irish circles. Among the highlights of his underage career has been helping Ireland reach the semi-finals of last year’s U19 European Championships in Armenia, with Afolabi earning a spot in the official team of the tournament after some impressive performances.

He has yet to play a first-team game for Celtic, but scored twice in six Scottish Championship appearances on loan at Dunfermline, before the Covid-19 pandemic brought his time there to a premature halt.