Irish striker Eoin Doyle emulates Jamie Vardy's record

IRISH STRIKER EOIN Doyle continued his remarkable goalscoring haul in League Two today.

The former Shamrock and Sligo Rovers attacker was on target for an 11th consecutive game, scoring a fifth-minute penalty as Swindon beat Cambridge United 4-0 to consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

The 31-year-old Dubliner — who is currently on at the club from League Two rivals Bradford — has now managed 22 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season

Another ex-League of Ireland star, Richie Towell, was also on target in League Two, as his impressive strike helped Salford beat Crewe 3-1 — ending a five-game winless run that left them 11th.

In League One, Ireland international Ronan Curtis was on target as Portsmouth beat Wycombe 2-0, which left Pompey eighth in the table.

The 23-year-old former Derry City player has now scored 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Ex-Cork City star Kieran Sadlier registered his eighth and ninth goals of the season, as Doncaster beat Peterborough 3-0 to go 14th.

Former Ireland U21 international Rob Kiernan helped Southend earn a point, scoring the final goal in his side’s 2-2 draw at home to MK Dons in a game that also another former Irish underage striker, Joe Mason, score for the visitors.

And finally, Paddy Madden scored for Fleetwood in their 3-2 victory over Rochdale.

Joey Barton’s side are currently just a point off the play-offs in seventh.

