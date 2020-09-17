BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Irish teenager Collins helps Stoke City dump Wolves out of the Carabao Cup

The 19-year-old defender started for the Potters tonight, as did his compatriot James McClean.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,228 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5207773
Stoke City's Nathan Collins tangles with Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre of Wolves.
Image: PA
Stoke City's Nathan Collins tangles with Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre of Wolves.
Stoke City's Nathan Collins tangles with Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre of Wolves.
Image: PA

PROMISING IRISH DEFENDER Nathan Collins helped Stoke City to keep a clean sheet this evening as they eliminated Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers from the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who made 17 first-team appearances last season, started in the Potters’ 1-0 victory at Molineux.

However, it was the other Irishman in the Stoke team, James McClean, who had direct involvement in the goal that settled the contest.

Tidy build-up play from McClean and Steven Fletcher engineered an opening for substitute Jacob Brown to fire home the winner with just four minutes left to play.

Collins, an Ireland U21 international, played all 90 minutes for Michael O’Neill’s side, while McClean was replaced by Jordan Cousins in stoppage time.

Stoke, who played out a goalless draw in last weekend’s Championship opener at Millwall, will have home advantage for next week’s Carabao Cup third-round meeting with Gillingham.

