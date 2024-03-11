Irish underage international earns praise after full Premier League debut

NATHAN FRASER earned praise after making his full Premier League debut at the weekend.

The Irish underage international played 77 minutes of Wolves’ 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday before being replaced by Matt Doherty.

Advertisement

Wolves’ attack line is somewhat depleted at the moment, with Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chann and Pedro Neto all injured, creating an opportunity for Fraser.

The 19-year-old forward previously made three appearances off the bench in the Premier League, impressing on his first start.

Fraser gave Fulham defensive duo Calvin Bassey and Tosin Adarabioyo problems with his strength and hold-up play, with manager Gary O’Neil reserving praise for the young debutant afterwards.

“He worked his socks off,” O’Neil said, per The Athletic.

“He carried out our out-of-possession plan to the letter. We worked hard with him on it this week. I knew today would be tough and being solid was important. He’s also been out for some time. He suffered a hip injury early in the season and hadn’t played much football. I’m delighted with how he did.”

Born in Wolverhampton, Fraser earned his first Ireland U19s call-up in 2022 and has won four caps.