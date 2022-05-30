Membership : Access or Sign Up
Five new faces in Ireland squad for friendlies against Iceland in Spain

Tom Mohan’s team play in Pinatar next week.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 30 May 2022, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,060 Views 0 Comments
Kevin Zefi.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kevin Zefi.
Kevin Zefi.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 head coach Tom Mohan has unveiled his 24-man squad for their two friendlies against Iceland next week.

The two games take place in Pinatar in Spain on Wednesday 1 June and Saturday 4 June.

They will be part of the last international window for Mohan before the team resume competitive action in September with European Championship U19 qualifiers in Wales. Ireland have been drawn in Group 4 along with Wales, Hungary and Gibraltar in the first round qualifiers.

Galway United’s Alex Murphy, who is bound for Newcastle United, is included, along with Inter Milan’s Kevin Zefi.

There are first call-ups for Shelbourne forward Gbemi Arubi, Wolves duo Jimmy Storer and Nathan Fraser, Leeds United midfielder Ronnie McGrath and Oxford United defender James Golding.

The squad in full is:

Republic of Ireland Men’s U19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Aaron Maguire (Tottenham), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town), Jimmy Storer (Wolves).

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Grehan (Unattached), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa), David Okagbue (Stoke City), James Golding (Oxford United), Alex Murphy (Galway United), John Ryan (UCD).

Midfielders: Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers),Jad Hakiki (Shelbourne), Ronnie McGrath (Leeds United), James McManus (Bohemians), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic).

Forwards: Gbemi Arubi (Shelbourne), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Nathan Fraser (Wolves), Mark O’Mahony (Cork City), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan).

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

