This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We didn't want to shout it from the rooftops' - Folau's unveiling at French club reportedly cancelled

The controversial ex-Wallabies star has linked up with rugby league outfit, the Catalans Dragons.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 1:44 PM
39 minutes ago 1,657 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4991827
Folau could make his debut on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Folau could make his debut on Sunday.
Folau could make his debut on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EX-WALLABIES STAR Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia for his highly publicised homophobic views, has touched down in France to join rugby league club, the Catalans Dragons of the Super League.

There was no fanfare for Folau, 30, an outspoken Christian and former poster boy of Australian rugby union who was dismissed last May after a social media post warning “hell awaits” gay people.

“He arrived Sunday, we didn’t want to shout it from the rooftops, so he could arrive in peace,” Dragons spokesman Yannick Rey told AFP.

We want him to train in complete serenity so that he can play as quickly as possible.”

The club has reportedly cancelled plans for a public unveiling and are instead expected to post a video on their social media channels. 

Folau, the Perpignan-based club said, “is fit”, but lacking game time as he has not played since his suspension.

The Australian of Tongan heritage met his new team-mates on Monday and was undergoing medical tests Tuesday.

“He faces a battery of medical tests which will tell us some more about the date he’ll be able to play,” Rey said.

If he’s passed fit to play Sunday, he’ll play Sunday.”

Beaten at home in their Super League season opener by Huddersfield (32-12), the Dragons play Wakefield Trinity away on Sunday before hosting Castleford on February 15.

Folau played rugby league for Melbourne and Brisbane before switching codes to rugby union, but the free-running full-back was told he would not be allowed to return to the NRL, Australia’s major rugby league club competition, following his exile by the Wallabies.

However, the England-based Rugby Football League said it was powerless to prevent Folau’s registration, saying the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone condemned the move and Wigan declared their home game against the Catalans in March a “Pride Day” in response.

 © – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie