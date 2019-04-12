This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby Union 'consider next steps' after Folau meeting

The Wallabies fullback is set to have his contract terminated over an ‘unacceptable’ Instagram post.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Apr 2019, 9:33 AM
24 minutes ago 907 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588645
Folau broke Super Rugby's all-time try-scoring record last weekend.
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

RUGBY AUSTRALIA AND the New South Wales Rugby Union have met with Israel Folau following his latest controversial social media posts.

The Australia and Waratahs fullback sparked outrage with his opinions on homosexuality and gender earlier this week.

He had avoided punishment for similar statements last year. Rugby Australia responded with a statement, revealing that it had not been able to contact Folau about the ‘unacceptable’ comments.

The union added that it planned to sack the player ‘in the absence of compelling mitigating factors’.

A meeting with Folau followed on Friday and the NSW Rugby Union stated that the discussion would be relayed to board members to ‘consider next steps’ but its position ‘is unchanged’.

The statement read: “Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union have met with Israel Folau in Sydney today.

“As the meeting was held in confidence between the player and his employers, Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will not comment on the discussions at the meeting.

“Following today’s meeting, the two organisations will update their respective boards on the matter to consider next steps. Our joint position regarding Israel Folau is unchanged.”

Folau posted a message on Instagram that stated “hell awaits” drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters along with “REPENT! ONLY JESUS SAVES”.

He added: “Those that are living in sin will end up in hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”

The post remains online, and has attracted more than 29,000 likes.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday called his comments ‘terribly insensitive’.

“You know it’s important that people act with love and care and compassion to their fellow citizens and to speak sensitively to their fellow Australians,” Morrison said.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau's impending sacking by Australia and all the week's news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

The42 Team

