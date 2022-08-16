Superb Olatunde makes history after booking 100m final spot at European Championships

Israel Olatunde crossing the line in second place in the semi-final of the men's 100m.

ISRAEL OLATUNDE HAS become the first Irish athlete to book a spot in the final of the 100m at the European Championships in Munich.

The 20-year-old, who was running in the second of three semi-finals, produced a brilliant final 50 metres to clock a time of 10.20 to take second place and progress to the final as an automatic qualifier.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs won the semi-final in a time of 10.00. The final will take place later this evening 9.15pm Irish time.

'This is obviously historic, an Irish 100m sprinter in a major championship final'

Olatunde’s stunning performance follows on from Ciara Mageean’s brilliant run to see her through to the final of the women’s 1,500m while teenage sensation Rhasidat Adeleke has also progressed to the 400m final.

