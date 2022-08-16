Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Superb Olatunde makes history after booking 100m final spot at European Championships

The 20-year-old will run in the final later tonight.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 13,409 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/5842139
Israel Olatunde crossing the line in second place in the semi-final of the men's 100m.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Israel Olatunde crossing the line in second place in the semi-final of the men's 100m.
Israel Olatunde crossing the line in second place in the semi-final of the men's 100m.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

ISRAEL OLATUNDE HAS become the first Irish athlete to book a spot in the final of the 100m at the European Championships in Munich. 

The 20-year-old, who was running in the second of three semi-finals, produced a brilliant final 50 metres to clock a time of 10.20 to take second place and progress to the final as an automatic qualifier. 

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs won the semi-final in a time of 10.00. The final will take place later this evening 9.15pm Irish time.

Olatunde’s stunning performance follows on from Ciara Mageean’s brilliant run to see her through to the final of the women’s 1,500m while teenage sensation Rhasidat Adeleke has also progressed to the 400m final.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie