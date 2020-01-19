This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IT Carlow shock UCC to blow Sigerson Cup wide open

The holders are out following a four-point defeat this afternoon.

By Kevin Egan Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 6:55 PM
26 minutes ago 2,672 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4971276
File photo of UCC's Sean O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File photo of UCC's Sean O'Shea.
File photo of UCC's Sean O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT Carlow 3-9

UCC 0-14

Kevin Egan reports from IT Carlow

THE 2020 SIGERSON Cup was blown wide open this afternoon in Carlow, as IT Carlow produced the shock of the tournament so far in knocking out the reigning champions and 23-time winners, UCC.

IT Carlow’s first round win over IT Tralee was considered a surprise but it seemed in the early stages of this contest that UCC hadn’t quite paid heed to the threat posed by Pat Critchley’s side. Around the middle third the home side were absolutely dominant, lording the battle for possession and sending good ball into forwards Evan Lowry and Cian Farrell, both of whom made hay.

Full forward Padraig O’Toole rattled in the first goal after 12 minutes, having been picked out by a great pass from Farrell, and Lowry tapped in a second shortly afterwards. Soon IT Carlow were 2-4 to 0-2 ahead and utterly rampant.

A great score from a mark by Killian Spillane shifted momentum and UCC cut the gap to five points by half time, with Seán O’Shea firing over three points out of their tally of 0-6. Yet it was plainly evident that manager Billy Morgan still was far from happy as he brought on four half-time substitutes.

That seemed to pay dividends early on as Sean Powter got on some good ball and broke through defensive lines despite his lack of match practice, David Shaw got two excellent points including one close range mark that followed a sublime leaping catch, while Na Gaeil man and Kerry panellist Diarmuid O’Connor also proved influential at midfield.

Points from Farrell kept IT Carlow’s noses in front but when UCC fired three points in two minutes to draw level with 12 minutes of normal time remaining, it looked as if they had ridden out the storm and were set to advance.

Yet their shooting deserted them, as bad shot selection and poor execution meant that in that 12 minute period, they shot five wides and no points. Two frees from Farrell edged IT Carlow back in front and with UCC chasing the game in stoppage time, they made the win save through a second goal from Padraig O’Toole, slammed in after Evan Lowry led a breakaway move following a turnover at midfield.

IT Carlow will now meet Letterkenny IT in Wednesday’s semi-finals, which means that one of these two colleges will play in their first ever Sigerson Cup final this year.

Scorers for IT Carlow: Cian Farrell 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1m), Padraig O’Toole 2-0, Evan Lowry 1-2.

Scorers for UCC: Sean O’Shea 0-4 (0-2f), Mark Cronin 0-3 (0-1f), David Shaw 0-2 (0-1m), Killian Spillane (m), Rory Cunningham, Brian Hartnett, Daniel O’Brien, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1 each.

IT CARLOW

1 Killian Roche (Cooraclare, Clare)

2 Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen, Laois)

3 Richard Hitchcock (Portlaoise, Laois)

7 Josh Moore (Rathvilly, Carlow)

17 Cathal Walsh (Monageer/Boolavogue, Wexford)

6 Ronan Ryan (Summerhill, Meath)

5 Conor Doyle (Rathvilly, Carlow)

13 Niall Hughes (Kilanerin , Wexford)

21 Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Cork)

11 Chris Byrne (Clane, Kildare)

9 Adam Steed (Moorefield, Kildare)

14 Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan, Wicklow)

12 Cian Farrell (Edenderry, Offaly)

15 Jack Walsh (Gracefield, Offaly)

10 Evan Lowry (Killeshin, Laois)

Subs used:

18 Patrick O’Connor (Blessington, Wicklow) for Hitchcock, 52

8 Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins, Limerick) for Ryan, 54

19 Gearóid Murphy (Annacurra, Wicklow) for Steed, 57

20 Paul Farrelly (Sallins, Kildare) for Walsh, 57.

UCC

1 Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill, Kerry)

3 Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty, Cork)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearse, Kerry)

22 Cian Gammell (Legion, Kerry)

29 Padraig Feehan (Killenaule, Tipperary)

4 Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk, Kerry)

7 James McEntee (Curraha, Meath)

8 Padraig Lucey (Legion, Kerry)

24 Brian Hartnett (Douglas, Cork)

14 James Naughton (St. Senan’s, Limerick)

10 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry)

33 Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg, Cork)

17 Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

31 Rory Cunningham (St. Brendan’s, Galway)

11 Killian Spillane (Templenoe, Kerry)

Subs used:

18 Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for Feehan, half-time

15 Sean Powter (Douglas, Cork) for O’Callaghan, half-time

9 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil, Kerry) for Lucey, half-time

13 David Shaw (Dr. Crokes, Kerry) for Naughton, half-time

32 Gary Murphy (Castletownbere, Cork) for Cunningham, 54.

RefereePatrick Maguire (Longford)

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin Egan
@lonesharkoy
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie