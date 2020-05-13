This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italian clubs set 13 June as date for resumption of Serie A season

Sport in Italy has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.

By AFP Wednesday 13 May 2020, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 453 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5098235
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus pictured during their behind-closed-doors game against Inter on 8 March.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus pictured during their behind-closed-doors game against Inter on 8 March.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus pictured during their behind-closed-doors game against Inter on 8 March.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ITALY’S TOP-FLIGHT SERIE A clubs said today that they want to return to competition on 13 June if they get the all-clear from the government.

“Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players, the date of 13 June for the resumption of the championship has been indicated,” Lega Serie A said in a statement.

Sport in Italy has been suspended since 9 March amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.

All 20 Serie A clubs had already voted unanimously to finish the season but this is the first time a date has been set for a return.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian parliament he had received a letter from Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.

“(Gravina) informed me that the federation had followed all the recommendations of the Technical and Scientific Committee and had readjusted its protocol, thus allowing the resumption without further difficulty of collective training from 18 May,” said Spadafora.

Italian teams returned to individual training after a two-month lockdown on 4 May, with group sessions now set for next Monday under very strict conditions.

There has been much debate over the quarantine period after a positive test, with government scientists seeking a two-week isolation period for those in contact with the infected person.

Juventus are leading Serie A, one point ahead of Lazio, as they target a ninth consecutive Scudetto.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

