Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 17 September 2022
Advertisement

Fitzpatrick holds lead with McIlroy one off ahead of final round at Italian Open

Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai are one shot off the pace.

By Press Association Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 956 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5869282
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MATT FITZPATRICK HEADS into the final round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open with a one-shot lead but has Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai breathing down his neck.

US Open champion Fitzpatrick coped brilliantly with the blustery conditions at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Saturday and closed his third-round 69 with a birdie to lead on his own.

World number two McIlroy and Englishman Rai sit one shot behind Fitzpatrick in a tie for second on nine-under after contrasting rounds.

Halfway leader McIlroy mixed three birdies with three bogeys in his 71, which he finished with a five-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Rai, meanwhile, fired two eagles and two birdies in a flawless 65 to make a huge move up the leaderboard.

Fitzpatrick, who bounced back from a front-nine bogey with birdies at the 10th, 12th and 18th, admitted it would be special to get his hands on the trophy.

He said: “It would mean the world. I love coming to play the Italian Open. I love the country. I love playing golf here. The fans are fantastic and to win tomorrow would be a great feeling.”

McIlroy, who like Fitzpatrick will be hoping to represent Europe when the Ryder Cup is hosted at this venue next year, knows he faces a tough task on Sunday.

He said: “I think national opens are pretty important things in our game. I’ve been quite fortunate that I’ve won a few of them.

“This would be another great one to add to the list. So big incentive tomorrow to go out and play well.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I know it will be a tough day. Fitzpatrick is very solid. These are the sort of conditions that he relishes. He’s going to be tough to beat.”

Rai was pleased with his day’s work, saying: “I hit a lot of fairways, which is key this week. Hit a lot of good iron shots and made some key putts as well today.

“Putts around the turn, seven and eight for par, and made eagle on the ninth and 12th, and that helps keep the round going. I played very nicely overall.”

France’s Victor Perez, American Kurt Kitayama and Australian Lucas Herbert were in a three-way tie for fourth on eight under.

Niall Kearney is three-over after a 74 today. Cormac Sharvin, Paul Dunne and Jonathan Caldwell all missed the cut.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie