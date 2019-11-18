This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Azzurri complete stunning campaign with remarkable 9-1 rout of Armenia

Roberto Mancini’s Italy turned on the style in their final Group J game.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Nov 2019, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,078 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4896612
Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
ROBERTO MANCINI’S RAMPANT Italy broke more records as they maintained their 100% points return in Euro 2020 qualifying with a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia in Palermo.

The Azzurri had long since booked their place in next year’s finals and last week defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina for a 10th consecutive win for the first time in their history.

There was no slowing Italy in their final Group J game, though, as they turned on the style to end the campaign with 10 victories from 10.

An 11th straight win in all saw seven different Italy goalscorers in a match for the first time, as Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo each netted twice.

Zaniolo, debutant Riccardo Orsolini and Federico Chiesa all notched their first goals for their country, with Nicolo Barella, Alessio Romagnoli and Jorginho also on target in a stunning success.

