O'Shea makes two changes for Italy's bid to upset much-changed Wales

CONOR O’SHEA HAS named the Italy team that will take on a much-changed Wales side in Saturday’s Six Nations game at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

O’Shea has made two changes — one of them enforced — to the side that started last weekend’s defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

Loosehead prop Andrea Lovotti has been ruled out due to illness, with Nicola Quaglio coming in to take his place in the front row.

Having started in midfield against Scotland, Tomasso Castello drops out of the matchday 23 and is replaced by Edoardo Padovani, who came off the bench to score a try at Murrayfield.

Padovani is selected on the wing, allowing Michele Campagnaro to return to a more familiar role in the centre.

Dublin-born out-half Ian McKinley will win his sixth cap for Italy if summoned from the bench.

Italy (v Wales):

15. Jayden Hayward (Benetton)

14. Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)

13. Michele Campagnaro (Wasps)

12. Luca Morisi (Benetton)

11. Angelo Esposito (Benetton)

10. Tommaso Allan (Benetton)

9. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre)

8. Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais — captain)

7. Abraham Jurgens Steyn (Benetton)

6. Sebastian Negri (Benetton)

5. Dean Budd (Benetton)

4. David Sisi (Zebre)

3. Simone Ferrari (Benetton)

2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse)

1. Nicola Quaglio (Benetton)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi (Benetton)

17. Cherif Traore (Benetton)

18. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)

19. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)

20. Marco Barbini (Benetton)

21. Edoardo Gori (Benetton)

22. Ian McKinley (Benetton)

23. Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton)

