This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Shea makes two changes for Italy's bid to upset much-changed Wales

The Italians will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 2:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,533 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4481840
Italy head coach Conor O'Shea.
Italy head coach Conor O'Shea.
Italy head coach Conor O'Shea.

CONOR O’SHEA HAS named the Italy team that will take on a much-changed Wales side in Saturday’s Six Nations game at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

O’Shea has made two changes — one of them enforced — to the side that started last weekend’s defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

Loosehead prop Andrea Lovotti has been ruled out due to illness, with Nicola Quaglio coming in to take his place in the front row.

Having started in midfield against Scotland, Tomasso Castello drops out of the matchday 23 and is replaced by Edoardo Padovani, who came off the bench to score a try at Murrayfield.

Padovani is selected on the wing, allowing Michele Campagnaro to return to a more familiar role in the centre.

Dublin-born out-half Ian McKinley will win his sixth cap for Italy if summoned from the bench.

Italy (v Wales):

15. Jayden Hayward (Benetton)
14. Edoardo Padovani (Zebre)
13. Michele Campagnaro (Wasps)
12. Luca Morisi (Benetton)
11. Angelo Esposito (Benetton)
10. Tommaso Allan (Benetton)
9. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre)

8. Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais — captain)
7. Abraham Jurgens Steyn (Benetton)
6. Sebastian Negri (Benetton)
5. Dean Budd (Benetton)
4. David Sisi (Zebre)
3. Simone Ferrari (Benetton)
2. Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse)
1. Nicola Quaglio (Benetton)

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi (Benetton)
17. Cherif Traore (Benetton)
18. Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton)
19. Federico Ruzza (Benetton)
20. Marco Barbini (Benetton)
21. Edoardo Gori (Benetton)
22. Ian McKinley (Benetton)
23. Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'He maybe could have played': Henshaw not risked due to Farrell form
    'He maybe could have played': Henshaw not risked due to Farrell form
    Farrell returns, hearts and minds to be won and more talking points from Ireland's XV to face Scotland
    O'Shea makes two changes for Italy's bid to upset much-changed Wales
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    IRELAND
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    Ross: England wanted it more, Ireland caught cold but better now than later
    CROKE PARK
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie