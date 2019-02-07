This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 7 February, 2019
Two Six Nations debutants named in a Welsh side that includes 10 changes

Jonathan Davies will captain the Welsh in Saturday’s meeting with Italy in Rome.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 11:34 AM
57 minutes ago 2,671 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4481403
Wales captain Jonathan Davies.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wales captain Jonathan Davies.
Wales captain Jonathan Davies.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WALES HEAD COACH Warren Gatland has retained just five of the players who started in their win over France for Saturday’s clash with Italy at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

Outside centre Jonathan Davies will captain the Welsh for the first time. Full-back Liam Williams, wing Josh Adams, lock Adam Beard and Josh Navidi — who switches from blindside flanker to number eight — are also included in the team again, having been in the starting line-up for the dramatic comeback victory in Paris seven days ago.

Elsewhere, openside flanker Thomas Young and wing Jonah Holmes will each make their first appearances in a Six Nations fixture.

Italy, who opened their campaign with a defeat in Scotland, are due to name their team this afternoon.

“We have made a number of changes this weekend but have picked what we think is a very exciting team that still has huge experience throughout it,” Warren Gatland said.

“We have made a similar number of changes to what we did last year, but it is all about opportunity for these players.” 

Wales (v Italy):

15. Liam Williams (Saracens)
14. Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers)
13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets — captain)
12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys)
11. Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints)
9. Aled Davies (Ospreys)

1. Nicky Smith (Ospreys)
2. Elliot Dee (Dragons)
3. Samson Lee (Scarlets)
4. Jake Ball (Scarlets)
5. Adam Beard (Ospreys)
6. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)
7. Thomas Young (Wasps)
8. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias (Scarlets)
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets)
18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues)
19 Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)
20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons)
21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)
22. Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues)
23. Hallam Amos (Dragons)

