Italy bounce back from shock Samoa defeat with 22-point win over Tonga

ITALY POSTED AN emphatic 36-14 win over Tonga in Nuku’alofa on Friday as the Azzurri bounced back from a shock defeat to Samoa on their Pacific tour.

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi helped seal the win over Tonga with a 14-point haul including one of Italy’s five tries to two by the hosts.

The result got Italy, who beat Wales and Scotland in the Six Nations, back to winning ways after crashing to a 33-25 defeat to Samoa the week before squandering a 10-point lead in Apia.

Italy opened the scoring in Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa when winger Jacopo Trulla finished off a passing move to grab the first try on 18 minutes.

The visitors maintained the pressure on the Tongan line when a pick-and-go saw winger Monty Ioane cross for a converted try as Italy led 15-0 at half-time.

Tonga No 8 Viliami Taulani gave the home crowd brief hope when he dotted down for a close-range try just after the break.

The Italians ran the ball to extend their lead with Michele Lamaro touching down his side’s third try.

Garbisi landed the extra points, then converted a try of his own as Italy led 29-7 before centre Fetuli Paea broke away to score Tonga’s second try late on.

Having already shown replacement prop Tau Koloamatangi a yellow card in the dying stages, the referee lost patience with Tonga’s scrummaging and awarded Italy a penalty try.

