Italy stun USA to leave hosts on brink at World Baseball Classic

ITALY PULLED OFF a stunning 8-6 upset over the United States in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, leaving the star-studded hosts facing possible elimination from the tournament.

TEAM ITALY SHOCKS THE BASEBALL WORLD! #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC pic.twitter.com/65hmK0Fuvl — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2026

Italy – whose team is made up mostly of American players with Italian heritage – roared into an 8-0 lead after home runs from catcher Kyle Teel, shortstop Sam Antonacci and outfielder Jac Caglianone.

The US rallied in the late innings to set up a nervy finale, but Italy held on to seal a famous win in Houston.

The result means the USA, one of the favourites for the tournament with a team packed with Major League Baseball stars, are now sweating on the outcome of Italy’s final Pool B game against Mexico on Wednesday.

A win for unbeaten Italy in that game would see them advance to the last eight along with the United States.

Further twist

If Mexico beat Italy, three teams will finish the group with a 3-1 record, meaning a complicated tiebreaker system based on runs allowed per defensive out among the tied teams will determine who advances.

In a further twist, USA manager Mark DeRosa had started the day believing his team had already reached the quarter-finals following Monday’s win over Mexico.

He admitted later that he had misunderstood the qualification scenarios.

“I misspoke,” DeRosa said. “I completely misread the calculations.”

