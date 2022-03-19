Italy upset Wales with sensational finish to end Six Nations losing streak

ITALY ENDED THEIR seven-year losing streak in the Six Nations with a dramatic 22-21 win away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

In their final match of the 2022 edition, it seemed the Azzurri were about to be condemned to a 37th successive loss in the tournament when reigning champions Wales led 21-15 heading into the last minute.

But a brilliant break-out by full-back Ange Capuozzo led to a try between the posts for wing Edoardo Padovani.

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi converted with the last kick of the game to give Italy their first win in the Six Nations since a 22-19 success away to Scotland in 2015.

