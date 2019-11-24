This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

We look back on a busy seven days of action

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 8:52 PM
1. Na Brideoga players celebrate after the game

na-brideoga-players-celebrate-after-the-game Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

2. Sale Sharks’ Faf de Klerk signs autographs after the La Rochelle game

faf-de-klerk-signs-autographs-after-the-game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3. Tempers flare between Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher and Hendrik Roodt of Lyon

tempers-flare-between-ronan-kelleher-and-hendrik-roodt Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

4. Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos and Kyle Godwin of Connacht

thomas-ramos-and-kyle-godwin Source: James Crombie/INPHO

5. Clare Cryan in the women’s 3m springboard at the 2019 Irish Open Diving Championships

clare-cryan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6. Liam Brady celebrates winning at the National Cross Country Championships

liam-brady-celebrates-winning Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. The 2018 (Blue) and the 2019 (Yellow) Camogie All-Stars (L to R) Cáit Devane, Noreen Coen, Ailish O’Rielly, Niamh Mulcahy, Shauna Healy, Heather Cooney, Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny, Sarah Dervan, Orla Beagan, Lorraine Bray with Comedian Josh Pray

the-2018-and-2019-camogie-all-stars-with-josh-pray Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

8. Danish players celebrate the final whistle as Republic of Ireland players fall to the ground around them

danish-players-celebrate-the-final-whistle-as-republic-of-ireland-players-fall-to-the-ground-around-them Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

9. An Eire Og fan gets emotional while celebrating with Senior Football Manager Joe Murphy

an-eire-og-fan-gets-emotional-while-celebrating-with-joe-murphy Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

10. Munster’s JJ Hanrahan reacts to missing his drop-kick on goal against Racing 92

jj-hanrahan-reacts-to-missing-his-drop-kick-on-goal Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

