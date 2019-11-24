It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Na Brideoga players celebrate after the game
2. Sale Sharks’ Faf de Klerk signs autographs after the La Rochelle game
3. Tempers flare between Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher and Hendrik Roodt of Lyon
4. Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos and Kyle Godwin of Connacht
5. Clare Cryan in the women’s 3m springboard at the 2019 Irish Open Diving Championships
6. Liam Brady celebrates winning at the National Cross Country Championships
7. The 2018 (Blue) and the 2019 (Yellow) Camogie All-Stars (L to R) Cáit Devane, Noreen Coen, Ailish O’Rielly, Niamh Mulcahy, Shauna Healy, Heather Cooney, Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny, Sarah Dervan, Orla Beagan, Lorraine Bray with Comedian Josh Pray
8. Danish players celebrate the final whistle as Republic of Ireland players fall to the ground around them
9. An Eire Og fan gets emotional while celebrating with Senior Football Manager Joe Murphy
10. Munster’s JJ Hanrahan reacts to missing his drop-kick on goal against Racing 92
