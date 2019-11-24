It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Na Brideoga players celebrate after the game

Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

2. Sale Sharks’ Faf de Klerk signs autographs after the La Rochelle game

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3. Tempers flare between Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher and Hendrik Roodt of Lyon

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

4. Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos and Kyle Godwin of Connacht

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

5. Clare Cryan in the women’s 3m springboard at the 2019 Irish Open Diving Championships

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6. Liam Brady celebrates winning at the National Cross Country Championships

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. The 2018 (Blue) and the 2019 (Yellow) Camogie All-Stars (L to R) Cáit Devane, Noreen Coen, Ailish O’Rielly, Niamh Mulcahy, Shauna Healy, Heather Cooney, Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny, Sarah Dervan, Orla Beagan, Lorraine Bray with Comedian Josh Pray

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

8. Danish players celebrate the final whistle as Republic of Ireland players fall to the ground around them

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

9. An Eire Og fan gets emotional while celebrating with Senior Football Manager Joe Murphy

Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

10. Munster’s JJ Hanrahan reacts to missing his drop-kick on goal against Racing 92

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

